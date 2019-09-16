NY announces start of 2019 fall foliage season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Empire State Development (ESD) announced the start of New York’s 2019 fall foliage season.

Starting this week, ESD will send out the weekly I LOVE NY fall foliage reports. The reports will include a detailed map charting fall color progress and suggested vantage points for enjoying the color change.

Reports are provided every Wednesday through the end of the foliage season and are available on the I LOVE NY website with recommended autumn getaways and weekly event listings. Reports are also offered toll-free at 800-CALL-NYS (800-225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada.

ESD says I LOVE NY will also host its annual social media campaign featuring photos taken by Instagram users. Each week throughout the foliage season, one outstanding New York State fall foliage photo posted using the #NYLovesFall hashtag will be selected and shared on the I LOVE NY Instagram page on “Foliage Fridays.” To qualify, users must tag photos with the image location.