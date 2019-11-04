NY Assembly bill would give lifetime health care for people who donate a kidney

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill proposed in the New York State Assembly would offer lifetime health insurance for people who donate a kidney.
The bill, S06827, would provide “lifetime, premium-free insurance through the New York state of health marketplace to a person who donates a kidney during the course of his or her lifetime” and establish a kidney donor insurance fund.
The bill is sponsored by state Sen. James Koufis (D-39), and if passed, would take effect immediately and shall apply to all live donor kidney donations made on or after such effective date.