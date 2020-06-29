NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)--Doctors at Jacobs School of Medicine say until a Covid vaccine is available, the consistent wearing of masks is almost as good in keeping the curve low. In fact, in one graph they showed,if at least half of the people continue to wear masks in public the curve should stay flat until September.

"Everybody should have a mask on, every healthcare provider should have a mask on, everyone who works in the office and every patient coming in should have a mask on, because if we are all masked, we greatly reduce the chance that we are going to spread this,” said Dr. John Sellick.