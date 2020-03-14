NY issues new occupancy restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, New York State has put density reduction measures into place.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, there can be no large gatherings or events where more than 500 people are anticipated to attend for at least 30 days.

“From zero to 500, we’re reducing the occupancy by 50 percent,” he said. “So 50 percent of your seated capacity is the new capacity for a facility. The order includes restaurants and bars.

The Governor’s secretary said businesses that don’t comply can receive fines or get shut down. Enforcement will take place on a local level.

“These rules don’t apply to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, mass transit facilities; however, extra precautions for nursing homes are being taken in regards to visitors,” Cuomo said. “This means no visitors in a nursing home, which sounds very difficult, but look, you don’t need, if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger them. We’ll leave it up to the facilities if there are exigent circumstances.”

The Governor said they are also discussing what to do about casinos.