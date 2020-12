(WIVB) – State Sen. George Borrello says he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator says he learned he was positive on Sunday.

Sen. Borrello says he believes that there is a low risk that he spread the virus at recent public events.

He says he has been wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Borrello is urging all New Yorkers to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.