NY water rescue teams being sent to the Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to Hurricane Dorian, New York State is sending water rescue teams to the Carolinas.

The bags are packed, and trucks are rolling out as water rescue crews prepare to help with the hurricane relief effort.

“These folks have worked hard for hours and days and years to prepare for this,” Francis Nerney, NYS Fire Administrator, said.

Thirty-four members are heading down to North Carolina and will be split into two teams.

There will be some K-9s will be coming as well.

Nerney says from the latest models they’re expecting an impact in the Carolinas beginning Friday morning.

“So we’re trying to get in place before that storm hits so we can get in there, so they’re likely to be devastated down there, judging from the storm’s strength and what we’ve see so far.”

The groups are made up of firefighters to forest rangers, but Nerney says they all have one thing in common.

“This is in their DNA, this is what they live for is to work and help folks who need help.”

The crews will be headed to Raleigh, North Carolina first.

On Friday, the Governor also announced an Incident Management Team was being sent to help out in Florida.