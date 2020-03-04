NYC student is third case of coronavirus in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — A third case of coronavirus in New York has been confirmed.

Yeshiva University, in New York City, released a statement on Wednesday morning saying one of its students has contracted the disease.

“We are taking every precaution by canceling all classes on Wilf Campus in Washington Heights for Wednesday March 4, 2020. This includes all in-person graduate courses on that campus as well as at the boys’ high school.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the first case on Sunday, a woman in her late thirties who contracted the virus after traveling to Iran.

On Tuesday, Cuomo confirmed the second case — a man from Westchester County who had an underlying respiratory illness, but no known travel history.

At Yeshiva University, all classes are canceled, but the statement said dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus.

What this means for students on the Wilf Campus:

Dormitories and food services will remain open for students who stay on campus

Office of Student Life and Residence Life are available to help if students have concerns or need additional support

Students who have been quarantined or in self quarantine will be monitored by our health center along with guidance from city agencies, and we will provide them with food

Midterms will be postponed for the day

Our Counseling Center is available for students who would like additional support

For faculty and staff on the Wilf campus:

All essential staff should report to work, while non-essential staff may work remotely. Please let your supervisors know your plans.

Please communicate with your students regarding any midterm exams for this week.

— Yeshiva University