NYS Board of Regents reverses decision to close Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School

(WIVB) – After voting to close the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School last month, the NY State Board of Regents has reversed their decision.

The Board of Regents voted Monday to renew Buff Sci for five years.

The May decision to deny a five-year renewal for the high-performing charter school was met with advocacy from parents and concerned community members.

Yomika S. Bennett, executive director of the New York Charter Schools Association, called the reversal a victory for the students at BuffSci.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the quick action and overwhelming support BuffSci received from not only its own community but also the statewide charter community,” Bennett said in a statement Monday. “Truthfully, we should not have to fight this hard for good public schools, especially ones that serve students the majority of whom are Black, Brown and low income. Regardless, we will continue to support families’ rights to choose good charter schools for their children.”