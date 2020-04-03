NYS budget: Out-of-state gun loophole closed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 NYS budget includes legislation prohibiting people from getting a gun license who commit serious out-of-state offenses that would disqualify them from getting a gun license if committed in New York.

The legislation gives greater consistency for New York’s licensing scheme and make sure people who are banned from buying a firearm can not do so.

The budget includes legislation requiring all state and local law enforcement agencies in the state to opt in to the ATF’s crime gun trace date sharing program and submit crime guns recovered through the ATF’s eTrace system.

Additionally, the budget includes legislation to amend the Mental Hygiene Law to let New York share reports of people who are a danger to themselves or others with other states.