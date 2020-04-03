1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 327 active closings. Click for more details.

NYS budget: Permanent banning on hydrofracking practices

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 NYS budget includes Gov. Cuomo’s ban on the Department of Environmental Conservation approving permits allowing the authorization of applicants to drill, deepen, plug back or convert wells that use high-volume hydraulic fracturing as a way to complete or recomplete a well.

Additionally, the legislation temporarily prohibits future gelled propane hydrofracking applications until the Department can conduct an analysis of the impacts of this method.

The goal of this legislation is to protect the health of New Yorkers and make sure that the environment is not continuously harmed by fracking practices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss