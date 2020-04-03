NYS budget: Updated legislation regarding tobacco and nicotine use

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo is taking unprecedented steps to combat the use of harmful tobacco and nicotine products across New York State.
The budget prohibits the sale or distribution of e-cigarette or vape products that are flavored unless approved as part of the FDA pre-market approval which:
- Prohibits the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, in all pharmacies,
- Restricts the delivery of e-liquid products only to NYS-licensed vape retailers
- Restricts the public display of tobacco and vape products near schools
- Requires manufacturers of vape products to disclose to the DOH Commissioner and the public, information about the ingredients by-products, or contaminates in vape products whether intentionally or unintentionally added
- Bans certain carrier oils if they are found to be harmful
- Bans coupons and manufacturer discounts and displays in shops
- Increases penalties for illegally selling tobacco products to minors
