NYS coronavirus update, August 22

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to New Yorkers, and with the Delta variant spreading, the key to success is getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” Governor Cuomo said. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, sites are open across the state and the shot is free and effective. I urge everyone eligible who hasn’t gotten their shot yet to do so without delay.”



Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 144,065

Total Positive – 4,340

Percent Positive – 3.01%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.14%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,953 (-25)

Patients Newly Admitted – 275

Patients in ICU – 404 (-3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 185 (+1)

Total Discharges – 190,656 (+275)

Deaths – 21

Total Deaths – 43,376

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,232,993

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 45,609

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,016

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, August 19, 2021 Friday, August 20, 2021 Saturday, August 21, 2021 Capital Region 4.39% 4.33% 4.24% Central New York 4.30% 4.46% 4.55% Finger Lakes 3.96% 4.00% 4.07% Long Island 4.07% 4.06% 4.05% Mid-Hudson 3.37% 3.40% 3.36% Mohawk Valley 3.47% 3.46% 3.39% New York City 2.57% 2.55% 2.55% North Country 4.38% 4.08% 4.23% Southern Tier 3.34% 3.17% 3.26% Western New York 3.27% 3.36% 3.47% Statewide 3.13% 3.12% 3.14%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, August 19, 2021 Friday, August 20, 2021 Saturday, August 21, 2021 Bronx 2.86% 2.86% 2.84% Kings 2.69% 2.62% 2.58% New York 2.01% 2.02% 2.09% Queens 2.68% 2.69% 2.65% Richmond 3.39% 3.19% 3.09%

Saturday, 4,340 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,219,940. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,231 60 Allegany 3,647 6 Broome 19,523 43 Cattaraugus 5,973 16 Cayuga 6,883 37 Chautauqua 9,333 26 Chemung 8,084 16 Chenango 3,777 10 Clinton 4,979 9 Columbia 4,269 8 Cortland 4,196 29 Delaware 2,603 4 Dutchess 31,340 86 Erie 93,163 148 Essex 1,737 4 Franklin 2,756 18 Fulton 4,651 13 Genesee 5,585 9 Greene 3,598 10 Hamilton 350 4 Herkimer 5,457 10 Jefferson 6,473 12 Lewis 2,929 3 Livingston 4,694 18 Madison 4,798 13 Monroe 72,715 164 Montgomery 4,511 11 Nassau 195,039 353 Niagara 20,753 36 NYC 1,001,408 1,842 Oneida 23,548 36 Onondaga 41,364 108 Ontario 7,768 20 Orange 51,184 120 Orleans 3,254 5 Oswego 8,143 31 Otsego 3,718 12 Putnam 11,162 28 Rensselaer 12,067 28 Rockland 48,734 61 Saratoga 16,757 54 Schenectady 14,113 30 Schoharie 1,832 5 Schuyler 1,127 4 Seneca 2,118 7 St. Lawrence 7,163 27 Steuben 7,230 21 Suffolk 212,400 425 Sullivan 7,143 13 Tioga 4,019 10 Tompkins 4,790 27 Ulster 14,910 57 Warren 4,070 8 Washington 3,370 5 Wayne 6,158 24 Westchester 135,446 151 Wyoming 3,672 3 Yates 1,225 2

Saturday, 21 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,376. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Chenango 2 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Kings 4 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Suffolk 1 Tioga 1 Westchester 1

Saturday, 28,142 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,016 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: