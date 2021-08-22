NYS coronavirus update, August 22

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“COVID-19 remains a serious threat to New Yorkers, and with the Delta variant spreading, the key to success is getting as many people vaccinated as we can,” Governor Cuomo said. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine, sites are open across the state and the shot is free and effective. I urge everyone eligible who hasn’t gotten their shot yet to do so without delay.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 144,065
- Total Positive – 4,340
- Percent Positive – 3.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.14%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,953 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 275
- Patients in ICU – 404 (-3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 185 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 190,656 (+275)
- Deaths – 21
- Total Deaths – 43,376
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,232,993
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 45,609
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,016
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.39%
|4.33%
|4.24%
|Central New York
|4.30%
|4.46%
|4.55%
|Finger Lakes
|3.96%
|4.00%
|4.07%
|Long Island
|4.07%
|4.06%
|4.05%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.37%
|3.40%
|3.36%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.47%
|3.46%
|3.39%
|New York City
|2.57%
|2.55%
|2.55%
|North Country
|4.38%
|4.08%
|4.23%
|Southern Tier
|3.34%
|3.17%
|3.26%
|Western New York
|3.27%
|3.36%
|3.47%
|Statewide
|3.13%
|3.12%
|3.14%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Bronx
|2.86%
|2.86%
|2.84%
|Kings
|2.69%
|2.62%
|2.58%
|New York
|2.01%
|2.02%
|2.09%
|Queens
|2.68%
|2.69%
|2.65%
|Richmond
|3.39%
|3.19%
|3.09%
Saturday, 4,340 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,219,940. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,231
|60
|Allegany
|3,647
|6
|Broome
|19,523
|43
|Cattaraugus
|5,973
|16
|Cayuga
|6,883
|37
|Chautauqua
|9,333
|26
|Chemung
|8,084
|16
|Chenango
|3,777
|10
|Clinton
|4,979
|9
|Columbia
|4,269
|8
|Cortland
|4,196
|29
|Delaware
|2,603
|4
|Dutchess
|31,340
|86
|Erie
|93,163
|148
|Essex
|1,737
|4
|Franklin
|2,756
|18
|Fulton
|4,651
|13
|Genesee
|5,585
|9
|Greene
|3,598
|10
|Hamilton
|350
|4
|Herkimer
|5,457
|10
|Jefferson
|6,473
|12
|Lewis
|2,929
|3
|Livingston
|4,694
|18
|Madison
|4,798
|13
|Monroe
|72,715
|164
|Montgomery
|4,511
|11
|Nassau
|195,039
|353
|Niagara
|20,753
|36
|NYC
|1,001,408
|1,842
|Oneida
|23,548
|36
|Onondaga
|41,364
|108
|Ontario
|7,768
|20
|Orange
|51,184
|120
|Orleans
|3,254
|5
|Oswego
|8,143
|31
|Otsego
|3,718
|12
|Putnam
|11,162
|28
|Rensselaer
|12,067
|28
|Rockland
|48,734
|61
|Saratoga
|16,757
|54
|Schenectady
|14,113
|30
|Schoharie
|1,832
|5
|Schuyler
|1,127
|4
|Seneca
|2,118
|7
|St. Lawrence
|7,163
|27
|Steuben
|7,230
|21
|Suffolk
|212,400
|425
|Sullivan
|7,143
|13
|Tioga
|4,019
|10
|Tompkins
|4,790
|27
|Ulster
|14,910
|57
|Warren
|4,070
|8
|Washington
|3,370
|5
|Wayne
|6,158
|24
|Westchester
|135,446
|151
|Wyoming
|3,672
|3
|Yates
|1,225
|2
Saturday, 21 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,376. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Chenango
|2
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|1
Saturday, 28,142 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,016 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|713,010
|957
|657,410
|686
|Central New York
|558,899
|709
|521,039
|472
|Finger Lakes
|721,404
|917
|675,763
|640
|Long Island
|1,704,454
|4,533
|1,520,845
|3,028
|Mid-Hudson
|1,350,043
|2,541
|1,202,991
|1,554
|Mohawk Valley
|278,242
|321
|257,753
|206
|New York City
|6,005,303
|16,452
|5,344,370
|11,046
|North Country
|258,081
|214
|235,016
|174
|Southern Tier
|369,892
|380
|343,402
|317
|Western New York
|785,146
|1,118
|725,514
|893
|Statewide
|12,744,474
|28,142
|11,484,103
|19,016