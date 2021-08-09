NYS coronavirus update, August 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is spreading across our State, and it will take New Yorkers’ concerted effort to get vaccinated and defeat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Delta variant is threatening to hamper our ability to rebuild and revitalize New York for the future, and getting shots in arms is the surest way out of the COVID crisis. For everyone who is able to get the vaccine and hasn’t yet received it—we have available vaccines and sites are open today, so get it as soon as you can.”



Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 108,965

Total Positive – 3,615

Percent Positive – 3.32%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.96%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,225 (+63)

Patients Newly Admitted – 173

Patients in ICU – 246 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (+7)

Total Discharges – 187,829 (+113)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 43,151

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,623,028

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 31,562

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 298,217

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, August 6, 2021 Saturday, August 7, 2021 Sunday, August 8, 2021 Capital Region 4.18% 4.26% 4.37% Central New York 3.64% 3.89% 3.93% Finger Lakes 3.29% 3.54% 3.73% Long Island 3.50% 3.58% 3.59% Mid-Hudson 2.88% 2.88% 2.98% Mohawk Valley 3.15% 3.35% 3.53% New York City 2.55% 2.58% 2.61% North Country 2.86% 3.00% 2.99% Southern Tier 2.56% 2.79% 2.99% Western New York 3.10% 3.06% 3.14% Statewide 2.86% 2.91% 2.96%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, August 6, 2021 Saturday, August 7, 2021 Sunday, August 8, 2021 Bronx 2.65% 2.63% 2.70% Kings 2.59% 2.63% 2.68% New York 2.15% 2.16% 2.17% Queens 2.57% 2.62% 2.63% Richmond 3.52% 3.57% 3.62%

Sunday, 3,615 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,163,144. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,468 58 Allegany 3,598 1 Broome 19,020 26 Cattaraugus 5,836 2 Cayuga 6,505 7 Chautauqua 9,097 15 Chemung 7,912 6 Chenango 3,621 14 Clinton 4,920 4 Columbia 4,170 2 Cortland 4,013 8 Delaware 2,481 5 Dutchess 30,328 57 Erie 91,476 67 Essex 1,651 1 Franklin 2,606 4 Fulton 4,512 7 Genesee 5,481 1 Greene 3,508 7 Hamilton 328 1 Herkimer 5,330 4 Jefferson 6,325 1 Lewis 2,873 2 Livingston 4,584 1 Madison 4,658 6 Monroe 70,786 106 Montgomery 4,348 4 Nassau 190,038 338 Niagara 20,436 10 NYC 975,802 1,934 Oneida 23,044 32 Onondaga 40,076 46 Ontario 7,576 6 Orange 49,747 95 Orleans 3,170 2 Oswego 7,831 12 Otsego 3,562 5 Putnam 10,868 10 Rensselaer 11,639 14 Rockland 47,974 60 Saratoga 16,100 34 Schenectady 13,587 20 Schoharie 1,772 4 Schuyler 1,095 1 Seneca 2,064 1 St. Lawrence 6,824 7 Steuben 7,046 1 Suffolk 207,046 340 Sullivan 6,900 6 Tioga 3,921 3 Tompkins 4,542 9 Ulster 14,330 14 Warren 3,854 4 Washington 3,266 4 Wayne 5,944 12 Westchester 132,821 168 Wyoming 3,638 1 Yates 1,196 5

Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,151. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Chautauqua 1 Chenango 1 Erie 2 Greene 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 2 Queens 1 Suffolk 1

Sunday, 21,797 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,769 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: