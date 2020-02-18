NYS DEC needs anglers to help out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—With fishing season drawing near the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for anglers to participate in the Striped Bass Cooperative Anglers Program. The goal of the program is to help biologists understand and maintain a healthy population of striped bass.

The DEC will provide volunteers with logbooks and instructions for recording their catch information. Anglers will have a choice of using the DEC’s online logbook or their own smartphone’s to record things like, fishing location, number of fish caught, gear used and if caught on a boat or shore.