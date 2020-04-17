NYS Dept. of Health: 26 deaths from COVID-19 reported in nursing homes in Erie County

1  of  3
(WIVB) – Twenty-six people in Erie County nursing homes have died from the coronavirus, according to information from the New York State Department of Health.

The state’s list of nursing home COVID-19 deaths counts six at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park, nine at Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, and eleven at Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga.

The list is current as of Wednesday, and doesn’t include facilities with fewer than five deaths or account for deaths of patients in hospitals.

