1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo explains criteria for reopening, announces 1 million NYers have been tested Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

NYS Dept. of Labor rolling out new program to inform unemployed New Yorkers that they have to certify each week

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – The New York State Department of Labor is working to make it easier for people to receive unemployment benefits.

Labor commissioner Roberta Reardon says many people who have completed applications are not receiving benefits because they haven’t submitted a weekly certification.

Reardon says the labor department has started a new program which will tell people how and when to file the documents. The department will email every New Yorker whose claim is processed with instructions on how to certify weekly, in addition to the physical mail. The department is also reminding New Yorkers that the fastest, most efficient way to complete the certification is online.

The state labor department has paid out more than $4.5 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic started in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss