NYS DOCCS releases number of coronavirus cases by jail

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–On Tuesday the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) released the number of coronavirus cases in jails across the state.

Officials say the Wende Correctional in Alden has more than 20 positive cases of coronavirus.

There are no cases at the Albion Correction facility.

DOCCS reports there are more than 200 positive cases in the entire system.

More than 50 people have recovered.

So far, there are five reported deaths in New York State prisons, none of which are in Western New York.

Click here for a complete breakdown of the numbers by facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

