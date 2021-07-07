NYS drops mask case against Athletes Unleashed owner

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State is dropping a lawsuit against a gym in Orchard Park.



The attorney for Robby Dinero, owner of Athletes Unleashed, tells News 4 the lawsuit was over the gym allegedly violating the state’s rules for face masks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dinero was facing up to a hundred thousand dollars in fines.



Dinero’s attorney says the state brought this claim after Dinero beat the state in court when they tried to shut him down.

Dinero has been fighting with the state since November of last year when the county slapped him with a $15,000 fine for defying government COVID orders to shut down his business and getting into a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies and an inspector for the health department trying to close him down.