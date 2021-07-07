NYS: Face masks for summer school students are optional

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State is no longer requiring students to wear face masks in summer school.

It’s now treating schools the same as summer camps by encouraging face masks but not mandating them.



Superintendent Hamburg Central Schools Michael Cornell says they’re not going to require students to mask up when summer school begins on Monday.

“My initial analysis and I’ve talked to my school attorney four to five times, and I’ve talked to the NYS Council of School Superintendents for to five times, and our collective analysis is that the update that we got Wednesday is designed to give school districts, more flexibility in terms of the masking policy that we implement in our schools.”

This rule only applies to summer school. When it comes to the upcoming school year, New York State officials plan to release guidance in the near future.