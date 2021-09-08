NYS Fair 800-pound butter sculpture to be recycled into renewable energy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the New York State Fair came to a close on Monday, the annual butter sculpture has headed to its new home.

According to American Dairy Association North East, the 800-pounds of butter used to create the 53rd annual butter sculpture isn’t going to waste. This year’s sculpture, titled “Back to School, Sports and Play… You’re Gonna Need Milk for That,” featured three scenes: teens in a school cafeteria, on a soccer field, and at home gaming. It ultimately focused on the importance of dairy as an essential nutrients in meals and snacks.

The sculpture was dismantled on September 7 by ADANE, Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and Noblerhurst Farms. The butter first originated from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia and was deemed unsuitable for sale or consumption due to packaging defects.

After 18 days at the state fair, he butter will now return to Noblehurst Farms in Western, New York, 15 miles away from where it was originally produced. Noblehurst Farms will combine the butter with other food waster from local food manufactures and educational institutions.

It will they run through the farm’s digester, which will convert it into energy. The digester breaks down the material and creates enough electricity to power the farm, the farm’s on-site creamery and about 350 homes for a year. The 800-pounds of butter will be able to power one hours for three days.

“We are honored to be recycling the New York State Fair Butter Sculpture for the sixth year in a row,” Noblehurst Farms Dairy Farmer Chris Noble said in a press release. “We will mix the butter sculpture with other food waste and convert it to energy over the course of about 28 days. That energy will be created into electricity which will power homes in the local community.”

The Western New York farm also recycled the 52nd annual butter sculpture. In recent years, Noblehurst Farms has been recognized nationally for achievements in sustainability and community partnerships to divert food waste from local landfills.