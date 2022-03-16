NEW YORK (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies across New York state will be targeting impaired drivers from March 16 through March 20.

According to the state, the safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and save lives over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged residents to enjoy the holiday in a safe manner.

“We all love celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with family and friends, so make sure you’re celebrating safely this year,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to plan for a safe ride home, so you can enjoy your celebration without endangering yourself and others.”

During the campaign in 2021, law enforcement throughout the state issued 47,349 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,403 arrests for DWI. The campaign is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The full breakdown of arrests is listed below:

Violation Number of Tickets Impaired Driving 1,403 Distracted Driving 610 Move Over Law 280 Other Violations 33,349 Seatbelt 1,298 Speeding 10,409 Grand Total 47,349

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen reminded residents of the serious implications driving while impaired can have.

“The State Police urges everyone to have a plan this St. Patrick’s Day. There is nothing wrong with celebrating as long as you do so responsibly,” Bruen said. “If you are drinking, don’t get behind the wheel — plan ahead and make arrangements for a safe ride home. There’s simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you’re impaired. One day of celebrating can quickly turn to tragedy because of impaired driving.”