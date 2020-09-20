NYS landmarks lit blue in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

September 19, 2020-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit blue today in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color. (Darren McGee – Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Gov. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state would be lit blue in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include:

One World Trade Center

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct,

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Kosciuszko Bridge

Olympic Jumping Complex

New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center

New York State Education Department Building

Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge

September 19, 2020-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit blue today in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color. (Darren McGee – Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)



September 19, 2020-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit blue today in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color. (Darren McGee – Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

September 19, 2020-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced landmarks across the state will be lit blue today in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The landmarks include One World Trade Center, the Albany International Airport Gateway, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, the Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct, the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Exposition Center, the New York State Education Department Building, Niagara Falls and the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color. (Darren McGee – Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

September 19, 2020 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, seen here, and other landmarks across the state will be lit blue tonight in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Blue is the color of justice and was Justice Ginsburgs favorite color. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

September 19, 2020 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, left, and other landmarks across the state will be lit blue tonight in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Blue is the color of justice and was Justice Ginsburgs favorite color. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

September 19, 2020 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the State Education Building, seen here, and other landmarks across the state will be lit blue tonight in recognition of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Blue is the color of justice and was Justice Ginsburgs favorite color. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color.

Governor Cuomo said in a statement,