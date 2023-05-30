ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced that they have agreed to settle a lawsuit against a Michigan business owner.

The lawsuit, according to OCM, placed an injunction on five of New York’s regions — including the Finger Lakes region.

The injunction prevented licenses for cannabis dispensaries to be distributed to those regions. That injunction was lifted for most regions in March 2023 except for the Finger Lakes region.

With this recent announcement of a settlement, OCM said that they will move forward with the CAURD program and begin sending out licenses to the Finger Lakes region.

