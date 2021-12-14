NYS Police set up a recruitment center inside the Walden Galleria; test for new recruits coming in a few weeks

Several years ago, Adrienne Threats went on a shopping trip with her mom at the Walden Galleria.

She left that shopping trip, not just with shopping bags full of stuff, but she left with an opportunity to join the state police.

“I had signed up for the civil service exam for the Buffalo PD and I signed up for the firefighters exam,” she said. “Then I saw the state police. So I took the test.”

Threats was recruited at the galleria and she’s the one doing the recruiting.

“It’s a good opportunity to talk to people if they have questions outside of just the application,” she said. “We can answer those questions. They can sit here and talk to us all day if they want to, because we’ll be here.”

Usually the state troopers have a kiosk in the mall for recruitment, but this year they have a storefront recruitment center. It’s located right across from the Dave and Busters.

“So, you have the opportunity to take our exam from January 3rd to April 30th. You can take it anywhere in the world,” said James O’Callaghan public information officer New York State Police Troop A. “Once you apply, you can pick what testing site you can go to, what time and which day of the week. So there’s a lot of options and a lot of opportunities.”

The starting salary is $58,443 For more information visit https://publicapps.troopers.ny.gov/Exam-Internet/