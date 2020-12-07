NYS reports increase in COVID positivity rates in Finger Lakes, down in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– New numbers from New York State show the positivity rate is down in Western New York, But up in the Finger Lakes.



The Finger Lakes, which includes Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties, is at eight-and-a-half percent, the highest in the state.



When we take a look at the numbers on a county by county level, Allegany still has the worst daily and rolling averages. Hospitalizations are still high in both Western New York and the Finger Lakes, the latter of which has passed 500 patients for the first time ever.

Erie and Niagara counties’ 7-day rolling average have both increased. and the statewide positive testing rate in focus zone areas under its micro-cluster strategy is 6.22%.

The state says in focus zones, 49,392 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 3073 positives.

The statewide positive testing rate in areas outside of the focus zones is 4.24%.

In the areas outside of the focus zone, 156,440 test results were reported, yielding 6,629 positives.

FOCUS ZONE 11/8-11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22-11/28 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling Average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.20% 7.67% 7.63% 7.53% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.83% 8.35% 8.75% 9.10% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 7.35% 8.51% 8.91% 9.13% New York State

Below are the statewide hospitalization data: