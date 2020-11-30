NYSCOPBA: Two correctional officers injured by inmate at Lakeview Correctional Facility

BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two correctional officers at the Lakeview Correctional Facility were injured earlier this month, according to a release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The release says that on Nov. 10, an inmate punched an officer in the face while the officer was counseling him on mess hall procedures and then resisted when the officer attempted to handcuff him.

Another officer assisted.

The first officer was taken to an outside hospital for treatment of pain and swelling to his jaw and mouth and the second remained on duty after sustaining pain to his left elbow and bicep.

The 29-year-old inmate is facing internal disciplinary charges.