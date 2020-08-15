NYSDEC, U.S. Coast Guard overseeing oil recovery operation in Buffalo River- boats and kayaks asked to avoid area

(WIVB) – Recreational boaters and kayakers should stay clear of the Buffalo River in the area of Babcock Street, between the South Park Avenue and Bailey Avenue bridges due to an ongoing oil recovery operation.

The area of the river has been deemed hazardous.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate a petroleum discharge near a combined sewer overflow outfall on the Buffalo River Saturday morning.

The discharge is located at the former ExxonMobil refinery site on Elk Street, said Lt. J.G. Joe Neff, U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer for the Buffalo Sector said.

Lt. Neff said the vast majority of the petroleum is contained within a boomed area around the outfall and the responsible party is sending a cleanup crew to remove the petroleum under joint oversight.

“Further evaluation as to the cause of the petroleum discharge remains under investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” Neff said.

Anyone with questions can contact the Sector Buffalo Command Center at 716-843-9527.