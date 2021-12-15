NYSED: TASC high school equivalency exam discontinued

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York will no longer be offering the TASC exam for people seeking to get their high school equivalency diploma. The New York State Department of Education (NYSED) said it’s because the company that administers the TASC is withdrawing support.

Data Recognition Corporation said the TASC (Test Assessing Secondary Completion) test will be discontinued at the end of the year.

“After careful consideration, Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) has decided to discontinue the TASC Test as of December 31, 2021. Although we recognize the value that the TASC Test provides, DRC has decided to concentrate its resources and technology investments in other adult assessment areas to better support you in the future,” it said on DRC’s website.

NYSED began offering the TASC exam on January 1, 2014. Five tests in reading, writing, social studies, science, and math made up the exam which takes approximately nine hours to complete. NYSED is looking for a new vendor through a “competitive request for proposal process,” and said they would be announcing new contract information soon.