NYS’s mass covid19 vaccination site opened on UB’s South Campus Tuesday, but appointments still hard to get

The state opened its mass vaccination site opened on UB’s South Campus Tuesday Morning and even though the site is open, it could take a while before you can make an appointment there.

The UB site is one of 13 mass sites set up throughout the state. To sign up for a vaccine at the mass distribution site, you have to go to the state’s website and click the check eligibility tab. At last check, most of the sites in the state have no availability including the UB site

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is asking folks to be patient when trying to set up appointments for the UB vaccine site.

“The early road is always bumpy. We have not been through this before, we’ve never had to battle a pandemic, we’ve never had to have a mass distribution plan to vaccinate an entire population of 15 million new yorkers who are eligible by age,” she said.

“We want to make sure that New York State is the first covid free state in the nation. Now, you may ask, why is the state opening sites available, because the governor has laid out a thoughtful plan. Every entity has a different responsibility.”

The state’s vaccine supply was reduced from 300 thousand to 250 thousand per week. Erie County gets its vaccine supply from the state and had to cancel vaccine clinics for early this week, due to the reduction.

Hochul says, if the state continues to receive a low supply of vaccines from the federal government, it could be up to seven months until groups 1a and 1b are fully vaccinated.