NYT: Third woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Cuomo acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

(WIVB) – According to a Monday report from the New York Times, a third woman has accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

The story tells the account of Anna Ruch, now 33, who claims she met the governor at a Sept. 2019 wedding reception. Ruch said that Cuomo placed his hand on her bare lower back, and when she removed his hand with hers, remarked that she seemed “aggressive” and put his hands on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her.

Both Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan tweeted their support for Ruch.

I stand with Anna Ruch. Anna — I hear you, I see you. I’m so sorry. His inappropriate and aggressive behavior cannot be justified or normalized. Thank you for your courage and strength. Here for you always. https://t.co/EkxV05VPVX — Charlotte Bennett (@_char_bennett_) March 2, 2021

This doesn’t make me feel validated. It makes me feel sick. I feel nauseous thinking about Anna’s experience. I am sending her love and light.



Charlotte and I are with you, Anna. https://t.co/0ZSfeQkPQv — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 2, 2021

State Sen. Robert Ortt, who called for Cuomo’s resignation earlier on Monday, said on Twitter Monday night that he “commends these women for having the courage to come forward”.

I commend these women for having the courage to come forward.



They deserve better and so do New Yorkers. https://t.co/30qLJs8vNc — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) March 2, 2021

News 4 has reached out to Gov. Cuomo’s office for a response.