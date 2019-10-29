Obese cat vocalizes its strong dislike for working out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An obese cat, we prefer to call pleasantly plumped, is purring with frustration because she was just put on a new workout plan, and she’s not happy about it. Cinder Block, as she’s lovingly called, was just relinquished to the Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham, Washington.

She was checked into the hospital because of her fuller than most figure. For the record, Cinder is pretty comfortable with her body image. She looks at it as being more to love. But once her extra curvy rolls of fur started to affect her health, it was time to kick things into gear.

Cinder is on a low-calorie diet filled with nutritious food, but she’s also expected to do lots of cardio to get her back to a healthy weight.

However, like most of us, Cinder isn’t always excited about getting in those workouts, especially when the exercise involves an underwater treadmill. And like most cats, she’s been very vocal about it.

As many of you know Cinder was relinquished to our hospital last week. We are fortunate that Purina has offered to help us with her care. We will be fundraising for our Good Samaritan fund – stay tuned for the details. This fund is used exclusively to pay for veterinary care for clients who could otherwise not afford it. It is important to feed a prescription weight loss food to a pet that is this overweight because it is balanced nutritionally to avoid essential nutrient deficiencies that can happen on a weight loss program.Many people have wondered why we are subjecting Cinder to the underwater treadmill. Cinder has arthritis in multiple joints and is carrying an extra 10 lb of body weight. The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints. She's still in the process of becoming acclimated to this treadmill and the water level is lower than we would like just so she can become used to the process. Posted by Northshore Veterinary Hospital on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Good luck, Cinder Block! You can do it!