ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York’s Office of Mental Health is meeting once again following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. They continue with their mission to help New Yorkers cope with trauma and provide necessary resources.

“It’s important to talk to your children, ask them what they know. Avoid pushing if they’re not ready and keep offering,” said Matthew Canuteson, Diversity and Inclusion Officer. He also says there’s one crucial step in the healing process for both children and adults.

“Keep routines and expectations going. And provide some extra check-ins.”

Canuteson says consistency is key and provides an anchor to feel safe. Some additional steps include having a community of people to go to, limiting social media use, and seeking support for yourself as well as your child. Also understanding that it’s okay to have mixed emotions.

“Feeling different and having these challenges is the trauma response. It’s a normal response. And that there’s nothing shameful and that there’s nothing different or that weird or strange,” he said.

Steve Moskowitz, Director of Emergency Preparedness says the recommendations from the office, while simplistic, are effective when used over time.

“But by doing that, you have the opportunity to process and challenge and work through things that if left unaddressed, tend to turn into bigger issues and greater challenges to long-term mental health,” Moskowitz says after traumatic events some people may deal with intrusive thoughts. If the thoughts become too overwhelming, help is available.

You can text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.