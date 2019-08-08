Officers: Canadian man caught trying to smuggle citizen of Chili into US via Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a human smuggling attempt was stopped at the U.S.-Canada border.

On Monday, a tractor trailer being driven by Canadian citizen Jason Garcia, 41, was stopped at the Lewiston Port of Entry.

Garcia was hauling a shipment destined for Long Island, and claimed he was traveling alone.

After telling them this, officials say they directed him to the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) area so that his cargo could be x-rayed.

As Garcia drove past the turning point for the NII area, officers say they noticed another person get out of passenger side of the truck’s cab, near the cargo warehouse.

This person was identified as Jose Alfredo Herrera-Galvez — a 42-year-old resident of Chili.

Herrera-Galvez did not have a valid visa to let him travel to the United States.

According to officials, Garcia was going to profit by illegally taking Herrera-Galvez across the border.

Both men are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Western District of New York, but it is not clear what charges they face.