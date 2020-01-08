Officers warn Green Light Law could pose safety risk at Canadian borders

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Border Protection Officials warn the Green Light Law is jeopardizing security at the Canadian borders.

“You have to remember we’re admitting people into the country and then once they’re admitted in we don’t get to take that back,” Public Affairs Liaison for Customs and Border Patrol Aaron Bowker said.

The Green Light Law put into effect last month allows people who are in the country illegally to get a driver’s license or New York State issued ID. However, it’s causing issues at the border.

“It’s putting the public and our officers in unnecessary danger because we can’t fully complete our border security mission without that information,” Bowker said.

The law is blocking officers from accessing local vehicle registration and driver’s license info.

“What law enforcement relies on, they rely on possibly verifying who that bad guy or bad girl is through that picture that’s in the D-M-V database,” Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns said.

Bowker said the law is hurting their investigations involving child predators, human traffickers and drug smugglers.

“It helps us paint the picture of who it is we’re dealing with,” Bowker said. “If the identity is true and when access to those types of records are restricted obviously it’s going to effect our border security mission because the officers don’t have as much information available to them as they would’ve in the past.”

“It’s a very busy border, It’s a very dangerous border, that’s why we have law enforcement,” Kearns said. “Some of the best trained people making decisions on a daily basis at who gets in and who gets out of the country.”

Homeland Security officials are conducting their own assessment on the Green Light Law to see what impact the law could have in the future.

CBP Acting Commissioner Morgan says, ” “New York’s Green Light Law is detrimental to CBP and ICE. The information we receive from New York State is vital to our missions and blocking federal law enforcement officers from accessing it creates a significant threat to both officer and public safety.”

