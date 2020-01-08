Officers warn Green Light Law could pose safety risk at Canadian borders

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Border Protection Officials warn the Green Light Law is jeopardizing security at the Canadian borders.
“You have to remember we’re admitting people into the country and then once they’re admitted in we don’t get to take that back,” Public Affairs Liaison for Customs and Border Patrol Aaron Bowker said.
The Green Light Law put into effect last month allows people who are in the country illegally to get a driver’s license or New York State issued ID. However, it’s causing issues at the border.
“It’s putting the public and our officers in unnecessary danger because we can’t fully complete our border security mission without that information,” Bowker said.
The law is blocking officers from accessing local vehicle registration and driver’s license info.
“What law enforcement relies on, they rely on possibly verifying who that bad guy or bad girl is through that picture that’s in the D-M-V database,” Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns said.
Bowker said the law is hurting their investigations involving child predators, human traffickers and drug smugglers.
“It helps us paint the picture of who it is we’re dealing with,” Bowker said. “If the identity is true and when access to those types of records are restricted obviously it’s going to effect our border security mission because the officers don’t have as much information available to them as they would’ve in the past.”
“It’s a very busy border, It’s a very dangerous border, that’s why we have law enforcement,” Kearns said. “Some of the best trained people making decisions on a daily basis at who gets in and who gets out of the country.”
Homeland Security officials are conducting their own assessment on the Green Light Law to see what impact the law could have in the future.
CBP Acting Commissioner Morgan says, " "New York's Green Light Law is detrimental to CBP and ICE. The information we receive from New York State is vital to our missions and blocking federal law enforcement officers from accessing it creates a significant threat to both officer and public safety."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) relies heavily on cooperation from its state and local partners to fulfill CBP’s mission to protect the public. This state law is detrimental to both CBP’s relationship with the state of New York as well as to the safety of the public and our personnel. The information that is shared between CBP and New York State is vital to our operations and blocking CBP from accessing this information creates a significant threat both to officer safety and to our communities. This data has been shared through a long standing, established law enforcement and public safety information sharing process for valid criminal justice purposes. The unannounced changes by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles creates significant vulnerabilities for our officers and agents as it eliminates their ability to have advance information on a vehicle and its owner on approach during a vehicle stop or to verify a driver’s registration at a port of entry. We are still assessing the full impact of the change however, it puts both the public and our personnel in unnecessary danger.”