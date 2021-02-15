Officials across the region prepare for winter storm

(WIVB) – Getting ready for a snowstorm is an all-day event.

Crews in the Southern Tier started salting the roads early Monday afternoon, Fredonia Public Works supervisor Tony Gugino told News 4.

“I like to be proactive and get the roads presalted hours ahead of the imminent storms based on weather radar and predictions,” Gugino said. “For health and safety reasons, for travel reasons- yeah, you’ve got to be proactive and jump on it early- you can’t wait until it’s already too late.”

In Buffalo, the crews also got a jump start on making the roads ready for the snow.

“I think this is a pretty standard snow event,” said Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn. “There’s nothing specific that we’re seeing with this snow event- it’s going to be widespread across the region, so we’re preparing accordingly.”

Truck driver Tom Kingsland is also preparing for the storm.

“It gets a little hairy sometimes and you just got to know when is enough and to be careful,” Kingsland said,

News 4 caught up with the driver as he was filling up his tank at Jim’s Truck Stop in Cheektowaga.

He’s been a truck driver for 20 years and says he knows how to navigate through the snowy weather by packing extra supplies in case he has to pull over and wait out the snowstorm.

“You can’t go out and be a cowboy out there and run these roads under the conditions that they are,” Kingsland said. “If you can’t handle it or feel it get away from you, it’s time to get off the road.”

Snow plow crews will be out throughout the night and again tomorrow as the snowy weather continues.

Officials urge residents to limit their travel if they can.