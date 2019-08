CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire officials and Cheektowaga police are investigating a fire at the Calspan plant.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning. More than five fire departments responded.

Upon arrival, officials say they could see smoke coming out of the building.

It’s not clear how much damage was caused.

Parts of Genesee St. were closed while crews worked at the scene.