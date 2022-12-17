ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans may have enjoyed throwing snowballs onto the field during the first parts of Saturday night’s game, but the officials certainly had enough.

With 8:18 remaining in the second quarter, the referees stopped the game and asked the fans to stop throwing snowballs on the field. They said if a snowball hits someone on the field, the Bills will be called for a 15-yard penalty.

On the opening play of the second quarter, Bills fans pelted the Dolphins with snowballs in the middle of a play in the end zone, with a snowball appearing to hit a cameraman in the back.

This all comes after snow dumped in the area of Highmark Stadium through most of the day Saturday.