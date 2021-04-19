Officials want you to focus when out on the road during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

(WIVB) — AAA, state lawmakers, state police and AT&T are teaming up to make sure you’re focused while driving. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

With restrictions easing, and vaccination totals increasing, more traffic will return to the roads. And that is why officials want you to be cautious and aware when behind the wheel.

“We want to just remind folks that is absolutely unacceptable and illegal to be driving in a distracted manner to be using your smartphone to tweeting something out to video phoning. it can wait. the statistics are staggering. people are still dying at the hand of distracted drivers,” State Senator Tim Kennedy said.

In 2019 distracted driving crashes killed more than 3,100 people nationwide. That number is according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.