Ohio man arrested after Wellsville Police chase

(WIVB)–An Ohio man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly led police on a chase in the southern tier Monday.

Wellsville police say they were told that a car had been involved in a chase on the Southern Tier Expressway. They say that vehicle drove through Wellsville eventually stopping at a dead end on Main street.



Police say three people went into the woods, carrying suitcases. They then caught up with the three and arrested one of them. Steven Lichtman is facing several traffic and drug charges. Police say he also has an active warrant inNew York City.