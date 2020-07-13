Ohio woman charged with enticing, having sex with 15-year-old in Jamestown

(WIVB) – An Ohio woman has been indicted on charges of enticement and having sex with a minor, accused of making two separate trips to Jamestown to have sex with victim.

Priscilla Vogelbacher, 37, of Oregon, Ohio, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of enticement of a minor and two counts of interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Vogelbacher began a relationship with the minor victim over the internet between Nov. 2018 and June 2019, enticing the victim to engage in sexual activity.

She is also accused of making two separate trips to Jamestown to have sex with the victim, who was 15 at the time.

Vogelbacher was arraigned Monday and released on conditions. If she’s convicted on all charges, she could face a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.