Old Fort Niagara welcomes volunteers to step into the shoes of historical figures

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Old Fort Niagara is gearing up for a huge Revolutionary War reenactment in a couple weeks and for a large War of 1812 reenactment next month, but the staff there is always looking for volunteers to join the ranks as interpreters.

“You can do almost anything. We take all walks of life and all interests, really. It kind of rounds out our interpretive space here,” said Glen Gugino, the assistant interpretive manager for Old Fort Niagara.

Volunteers have the opportunity to do everything from guiding tours to joining the ranks of the military regiments represented on the Old Fort Niagara grounds.

The site saw action in the French and Indian War, American Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and beyond.

“The French established the first fort here in 1679 and this was an active Army base up until 1963 so it has a huge span of history,” Old Fort Niagara Executive Director Robert Emerson explained.

Some interpreters represent figures from just one conflict in the Fort’s history. Others take on roles from several eras.

And there are lots of roles beyond the front lines, too. Volunteers can portray everyone from laundresses to blacksmiths, who would have made day-to-day life possible for the troops stationed there.

“It just gives people a completely different perspective on life as it was 250, 300 years ago,” Emerson said.

Gugino points out that being a reenactor gave him new perspective on things in his own life.

“Going back into high school, trigonometry wasn’t really great for me, but now knowing trigonometry was used to aim cannons and fire cannons in the 18th and 19th century, it’s a lot easier to understand, because it contextualizes for myself,” he said. “And I hope to give that to the visitor here, give some context to what they’re seeing here.”

If sharing the history with visitors sounds appealing to you, you can contact Old Fort Niagara staff to learn more about volunteering. Click here to learn more.

You do not need a history degree to take part.

“As long as you can absorb history and retell it to visitors, you’re a real asset here,” Emerson said.

The next major events at Old Fort Niagara include the final BPO performance of the summer on August 4, a large American Revolution Event called Soldiers of the Revolution on August 10 and 11, and a War of 1812 Encampment on August 31 and September 1.

A full schedule and more information can be found here.

News 4’s Katie Alexander had the chance to try out some of the roles volunteers portray at Old Fort Niagara on Wednesday morning. Watch the videos below to see our Wake Up coverage.