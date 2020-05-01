Old Fort Niagara will launch Zoom learning series, “Faces of the Fort”

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Old Fort Niagara may be closed to visitors, but it’s still offering learning opportunities.

Starting May 12, Old Fort Niagara will be offering six combination video/Q&A sessions via Zoom, featuring six different people who lived at the fort between 1750 and 1815. Dubbed “Faces of the Fort”, the sessions are appropriate for all ages.

The sessions are free, but space is limited so interested participants should register earlier.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Register for a free account at www.zoom.us. Being a registered user helps secure each video program from outside hackers.

2. Once registered with Zoom, use this link to register in advance for each session: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtcuuuqj4iGdJuTNMxc-dOwF5Jtc0mV5xC.

3. Once registered for a session, participants will receive an email confirmation with a link and password for accessing the program. Use the provided link and password for accessing the session.

4. Download and review the companion booklet to this program: https://www.oldfortniagara.org/documents//FlinklocksCouncilFires_Booklet_Final.pdf.

The schedule for the sessions is as follows:

Tuesday, May 12, 10 a.m.

Meet Charlotte Contrecoeur, a 10-year-old girl whose father is commandant of French Fort Niagara in 1753. Learn about life at Fort Niagara on the eve of the French and Indian War.

Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m.

Meet Guy Johnson, an officer of His Majesty’s Indian Department, as he prepares for the great peace conference of 1764. Learn about the great peace conference of 1764 through British eyes and what role Fort Niagara played in ending the Native American uprising known as Pontiac’s War.

Tuesday, May 19, 10 a.m.

Meet Anahgogare and Onughshory, two Native American delegates to the great peace conference of 1764. Discover the Native American perspective on Pontiac’s War through the eyes of two participants.

Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m.

Meet Patrick Gibbs, a Loyalist refugee on his way to Fort Niagara in 1780 during the American Revolution. During the American Revolution, some Americans remained loyal to King George. Learn about the War for Independence through the eyes of a Loyalist refugee.

Tuesday, May 26, 10 a.m.

Meet James McDermitt, a soldier in the First U.S. Regiment of Artillery during an artillery bombardment in the fall of 1812. Learn about the beginning of the War of 1812 on the Niagara Frontier through the eyes of a soldier in the First U.S. Artillery Regiment.

Thursday, May 28, 10 a.m.

Meet Mary Taylor, an American refugee when the British captured the fort in December 1813. The War of 1812 took its toll on the civilian population of the Niagara Frontier. Find out what life was like for civilian refugees, forced from their homes by British attack.