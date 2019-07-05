Old Home Days returning to Williamsville on July 16

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Home Days will soon be back in Williamsville.

The four-day festival will take place at Island Park, and kick off with a parade on July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Wing King Drew Cerza will serve as the Grand Marshal, joining the parade as it goes down Main St. from Williamsville South High School to Los Robles St.

Each day of the festival, there will be games, events, and family-friendly rides. A midway will be open every day from Noon to 10 p.m., and bands will play in the beer tent.

Here are this year’s music acts:

Buffalo Wrecking Crew – Tuesday

Flipside – Wednesday

Hit ‘n Run – Thursday

Impact – Friday

A number of free activities for kids and a bike rodeo will be offered on Youth Day — the second day of the festival.

New this year is a cornhole tournament in the beer tent on the first day, hosted by The Jolly Boys of Williamsville.

The Jolly Boys is a non-profit group that raises money for youth organizations in Amherst and Williamsville.

“We’re really excited about this year’s festival” said Rich Galmarini, festival coordinator for The Jolly Boys of Williamsville.

Proceeds from Old Home Days will provide The Jolly Boys with the funding they need to make donations.