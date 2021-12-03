Olean City Schools switching to remote instruction Friday due to social media threat

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Olean City School District will switch to remote instruction today, (Dec. 3) due to a social media threat made Thursday night.

According to the district’s website, the threat appears to be tied to another school and authorities are investigating.

There will be no bus transportation and students are not to report to school.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, they are actively investigating a “warning” issued to one student in the Allegany-Limestone District not to come to school. According to the Allegany-Limestone District website, all students in grades PK through 12 are remote on Friday.

According to Olean Police, the Allegany-Limestone student who received the warning on social media had previously attended Olean schools.

Batavia Schools are also closed today due to threats.

