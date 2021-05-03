Olean man charged in Ohio hazing death

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 2019 graduate of Olean High School is the youngest of eight men charged in a hazing-related death near Bowling Green State University near Toledo, Ohio.

The Wood County District Attorney said the Pi Kapa Alpha fraternity held an off-campus initiation event on March 4 in which new members had to drink an entire bottle of hard liquor. A 20-year-old Bowling Green student named Stone Foltz died with a blood alcohol content of .35.

“This was not a party where hazing occurred. From what we have learned and what we allege is that hazing was an integral part of this event,” said prosecutor Paul Dobson, in Wood County, Ohio.

Last week, Dobson announced an indictment against eight young men, including Jarrett Prizel, 19, a current student at Bowling Green, who graduated from Olean High School in the class of 2019. According to the yearbook, he played basketball, baseball, and soccer in Olean. He is now charged with third-degree involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage drinking laws. His father is a local pharmacist in Olean but had no comment when News Four reached him Monday.

“The result of this event was catastrophic, and I want to say to the people ho were at the event, if you do not even attempt to be part of the solution , you may well be identified as part of this problem and we will respond to that,” said Dobson.

Jarrett Prizel is free and has been summoned to appear before a judge in Ohio on May 19. If convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 3rd degree, he could face up to three years in prison.