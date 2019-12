OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Olean Police Department is looking for the public’s help identifying a subject seen on video spray-painting Nazi symbols and vandalizing the U.S. military recruiter’s office in Olean.

Police say the subject also spray painted the symbols on the Olean Public Library Monday evening sometime after 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police investigators at 716-376-5677.

Courtesy Olean Police Department Facebook