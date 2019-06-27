Olean Police “ticketing” kids with free Slurpees for good deeds

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Beginning July 1 the City of Olean Police and the Healthy Cattaraugus Coalition patrols will be “ticketing” kids with Operation Chill free Slurpee coupons.

Olean Police will ticket kids when they’re caught doing something good.

According to police, wearing bike helmets, helping others, participating in positive community activities, and doing healthy activities are examples of good deeds they may receive a “ticket” for.

Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee at participating 7-Elevens.