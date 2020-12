(WIVB) – Catholic Health has released its list of most popular baby names for 2020.

Topping the list this year are Olivia and Noah- replacing Charlotte and Liam from the top spots on last year’s list.

Liam didn’t make the top ten this year- it came in at #21.

New to the list this year are Ella, Nora, Eleanor, and Mia for girls, and Henry, Lincoln, Logan, James, Leo, and Samuel for boys.

There was a six-way tie for the tenth spot on the boys’ list.

Here’s the full list from Catholic Health.