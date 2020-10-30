On sixth day of early voting in Erie County, 115,217 early ballots have been cast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Thursday marked the sixth day of early voting in the 2020 election for Erie County, and so far, 115,217 early ballots have been cast in the county.

That’s 18.2 percent of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

On Thursday, 22,302 ballots were cast in the county.

Comparatively, only 26,514 early ballots were cast during the entire nine days of early voting in 2019, however non-Presidential election years historically have low voter turnout.

On Thursday, long lines continued at polling locations in Erie County’s most densely populated areas with little to no lines at rural locations.

Despite anxiety and skepticism surrounding the 2020 election, Erie County Board of Elections officials say they’ve have no election fraud or voter interference complaints and very few technical glitches so far.

To increase voter trust in the election office, the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Western District of New York announced beefed up security measures and staff through Election Day. In addition to assigning more people to oversee the district’s handling of any election fraud complaints or voter rights concerns, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy is making sure voters know who to contact if an issue arises.

Locally, voters can call in complaints to Kennedy’s office at (716) 843-5700, and allegations of election fraud or election abuses can be reported to the local FBI office at (716) 856-7800.

Complaints about federal voting rights laws can be made to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice at 800-253-3931.

Click here for a list of early voting locations and times.