On the Other Sideline: RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a 45 yard touchdown during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – He may only be a rookie, but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has already made an impact in the NFL. He finished in the top three in the league in rushing yards in his first season. If the Bills can’t slow him down, they could be in for a very long day.

Buffalo ranks 17th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, and Taylor has rushed for more than 150 yards twice in the last four games. That includes a 253 yard performance against the Jaguars last week.

Taylor finish the regular season with 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games played this season. He ran the ball 232 times, averaging 5 yards per carry. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he put up 253 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

Taylor averages 5.7 yards per carry against teams whose rush defense ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Don’t immediately count Buffalo out though. They haven’t allowed a 100 yard rusher since Kenyan Drake gained 100 yards for the Arizona Cardinals in week 10. Only four players have broken the century mark on the ground against the Bills this season.